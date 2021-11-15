Advertisement

WVU at Kansas football game to be televised on FS1

WVU’s football game against Kansas will be televised on FS1.
WVU football
WVU football(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU's football game against Kansas will be televised on FS1.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, November 27 at 7 p.m. EST at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

Also, the WVU Varsity Club will welcome back members of the 2012 Discover Orange Bowl squad to celebrate their 10-year anniversary, and the team will be honored during the game.

