WVU at Kansas football game to be televised on FS1

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s football game against Kansas will be televised on FS1.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, November 27 at 7 p.m. EST at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

Also, the WVU Varsity Club will welcome back members of the 2012 Discover Orange Bowl squad to celebrate their 10-year anniversary, and the team will be honored during the game.

