WVU at Kansas football game to be televised on FS1
WVU’s football game against Kansas will be televised on FS1.
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s football game against Kansas will be televised on FS1.
The game is scheduled for Saturday, November 27 at 7 p.m. EST at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.
Also, the WVU Varsity Club will welcome back members of the 2012 Discover Orange Bowl squad to celebrate their 10-year anniversary, and the team will be honored during the game.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.