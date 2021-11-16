Advertisement

1 dead after single-vehicle accident in Upshur County

One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Upshur County Monday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Upshur County Monday.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Rt. 20 near the Barbour County line Monday morning, according to a press release issued by the Upshur County Sherriff’s Department.

Officers say the vehicle was traveling North on Rt. 20 when it left the roadway, stuck a tree, and came to rest over the embankment.

Officers went on to say the victim, whose identity has not been released, was found a short distance from the vehicle and that drugs and alcohol are suspected in the incident.

The release says the body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston.

