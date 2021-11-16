AG Morrisey joins in suing Biden Administration over additional vaccine mandates

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration in opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers, including those working for Medicare and Medicaid certified providers and suppliers.

The 12-state coalition filed the lawsuit and an accompanying request for a preliminary injunction Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

“The mandate threatens to further burden the health care sector and patient well-being in West Virginia, where a large percentage of nursing home and other long-term care facilities are already facing worker shortages,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

According to Attorney General Morrisey, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate on facilities that receive federal funding for treating patients exceeds the agency’s statutory authority and violates the Social Security Act’s prohibition on regulations that control the hiring and firing of health care workers.

The lawsuit notes that the vaccine mandate causes danger to vulnerable people that Medicare and Medicaid were designed to protect by forcing the firing of “healthcare heroes” who are essential to providing vital medical services.

The complaint says that the vaccine mandate threatens to exacerbate already devastating shortages in health care staffing by forcing small rural hospitals to terminate their unvaccinated workers. If the unvaccinated staff quit or are fired, that will compel those hospitals to close certain divisions, cancel certain services or shutter altogether.

The lawsuit further says that the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate violates the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution by seeking “to commandeer state-employee surveyors to become enforcers of CMS’s unlawful attempt to federalize national vaccine policy and override the States’ police power on matters of health and safety.”

In addition to West Virginia, attorneys general from Louisiana, Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah are plaintiffs in the case.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.