Another medical cannabis dispensary opens in our area

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the opening in Morgantown on November 12, another medical cannabis dispensary has opened up here in North Central West Virginia.

Trulieve celebrated their Weston location’s grand opening.

Store manager Jonathan Franklin shared people came from all over the state to purchase cannabis-derived products at the Weston store.

Franklin said he was anxious to offer this resource to West Virginians in hopes many would transition from illegal substances to cannabis.

“We need help here. The opioid crisis is crazy here. We need to eliminate that, and I think that cannabis is one huge solution,” Franklin added.

He said the company plans to continue expanding.

