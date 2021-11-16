Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Philip Barbour’s Alyssa Hill

Had 23 kills and four blocks in the Colts’ Class AA state championship win
Alyssa Hill
Alyssa Hill(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - For senior Alyssa Hill, the bond she has with her teammates is everything. Now, they have a state championship to strengthen it.

Hill had 23 kills and four blocks in Saturday’s win over Shady Spring, a grueling five-set victory for the Colts.

After making it to the court in Charleston throughout her high school career, the state title “had to be the outcome,” Hill said.

Hill will play volleyball for West Virginia State after graduating as a member of Philip Barbour’s Class of 2022.

