Christopher Harbert signs with University of Charleston baseball

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Christopher Harbert signed on the line to play baseball at the University of Charleston.

Harbert will be playing first baseman for the Golden Eagles and looks to major in accounting.

The senior was apart of the State Championship Bridgeport team last May, and hopes to continue that tradition of winning at UC.

