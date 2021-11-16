Advertisement

Christopher Harbert signs with University of Charleston baseball

Harbert ready to continue the tradition of winning
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Christopher Harbert signed on the line to play baseball at the University of Charleston.

Harbert will be playing first baseman for the Golden Eagles and looks to major in accounting.

The senior was apart of the State Championship Bridgeport team last May, and hopes to continue that tradition of winning at UC.

