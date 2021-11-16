Fairmont Senior’s Meredith Maier makes Marshall official

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior’s Meredith Maier offically signed to play basketball at Marshall.

After a verbal commitment via Twitter in August and signing the line last Wednesday, Maier was finally able to celebrate the accomplishment with her friends, family and teammates tonight.

Maier has only been a Polar Bear for a year, but it’s been a very pivotal one, not only gaining exposure from being with FSHS, but also helping lead the team being state runner-ups last season. The senior averaged 18.5 points per game last year.

The first-team all-stater is excited to be a “hometown girl” at Marshall, and sees it as a chance to shine light on the women’s basketball talent the state has to offer.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.