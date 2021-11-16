Advertisement

First batch of pandemic EBT benefits expiring soon

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pandemic EBT benefits many West Virginians have been utilizing since March will be expiring soon.

All unused benefits will be returned to the federal government in a process known as expungement.

Pandemic EBT benefits will expunge 274 days after they were issued by the DHHR.

That means that if your benefits started in March, they will be expiring on December 19.

Only benefits issued in March will be removed on this date.

April 2021 benefits will be removed in January 2022, and May 2021 benefits will be removed in February 2022.

