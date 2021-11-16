Frederick Allen “Farmer” Bennett, 49, a resident of Harman, passed from this life Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins following a brief illness.

Fred was born Monday, November 15, 1971, in Elkins, a son of the late Guy Allen “Copper” Bennett and Daisy Virginia McClure Helmick.

Fred had been married to Myrtle Vandevender Bennett who survives.

Left to cherish Fred’s memory are three daughters, Diana Lynn Norman and husband, Cody, and Kelly Lynn Bennett and companion, Matthew Smith, all of Dailey, and Kyanna Lynn Bennett and companion, Joseph Marsh of Elkins, one son, Hayden Smith of Parsons, seven siblings, Wanda Virginia Smith and husband, Woody, of Valley Head, Connie Mae Pratt and husband, Bob, of Elkins, Kenny Arbogast of Dailey, Hootie Arbogast of Montrose, Norma Jean Daniels and husband, Lonnie, of Huttonsville, Glenn Allen Arbogast of Davis, and Kevin “Jake” Arbogast and wife, Becky, of St. George, five grandchildren, Austin Allen Bennett, Abigail Dawn Norman, Sophia Lynn Smith, Tanner Lee Marsh, and Tessa Rae Marsh, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Fred in death besides his parents was one brother, Willard Arbogast, and one sister-in-law, Debbie Arbogast. Fred had attended the schools of Randolph and Tucker County.

Fred had worked as a handyman for many local people and had owned and operated Norton Recycling. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, ramping, and ginsenging, but his real love was farming and gardening in which he took great pride.

Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 12:30 PM until 2PM, the funeral hour. Rev. Roger Foster will officiate, and interment will follow at Mountain State Memorial Gardens.

The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Frederick Allen “Farmer” Bennett.

Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

