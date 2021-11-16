Advertisement

Group of lawmakers working to stop robocalls

A new group of lawmakers are working to stop those never-ending robocalls.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new group of lawmakers are working to stop those never-ending robocalls.

West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey and others are writing to the FCC to strengthen the support for their anti-robocall software.

“As telecommunications technology improves, so does scammers’ ability to find ways to exploit it,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “West Virginia remains committed to making progress in combating unlawful robocalls and we will continue to cooperate with other states and national agencies to stop these illegal and obnoxious scam calls.”

Earlier this year, phone companies implemented new caller id technology to reduce the number of spam calls, but now robocallers are evading that technology.

The Attorney General want to implement a more thorough monitoring process for phone companies.

That would mean no more temporary phone numbers and cracking down on untraceable payments.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.
Local ice cream staple closes after 24 years
Dalton Richards
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Stonewood stabbing; still not in custody
Bridgeport PD needs help identifying man
Bridgeport PD needs help identifying man that left scene of accident
Neal Floyd, Jr.
Stonewood man arrested on arson charges
Following the opening in Morgantown on November 12, another medical cannabis dispensary has...
Another medical cannabis dispensary opens in our area

Latest News

Group of lawmakers working to stop robocalls
Group of lawmakers working to stop robocalls
Office of the Chief Medical Examiner WV
Remains backing up at WV medical examiner’s office
Remains backing up at WV medical examiner’s office
Remains backing up at WV medical examiner’s office
First batch of pandemic EBT benefits expiring soon