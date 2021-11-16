Group of lawmakers working to stop robocalls

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new group of lawmakers are working to stop those never-ending robocalls.

West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey and others are writing to the FCC to strengthen the support for their anti-robocall software.

“As telecommunications technology improves, so does scammers’ ability to find ways to exploit it,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “West Virginia remains committed to making progress in combating unlawful robocalls and we will continue to cooperate with other states and national agencies to stop these illegal and obnoxious scam calls.”

Earlier this year, phone companies implemented new caller id technology to reduce the number of spam calls, but now robocallers are evading that technology.

The Attorney General want to implement a more thorough monitoring process for phone companies.

That would mean no more temporary phone numbers and cracking down on untraceable payments.

