Harrison County man indicted on firearms charge

A Harrison County man has been indicted on a firearms charge.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been indicted on a firearms charge.

Mark Allen Craig, Jr., 32, of Lumberport, has pleaded guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm,” according to a press release from United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

The release says Craig, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of prior convictions, pleaded guilty to having a .38 S&W Special caliber revolver in December 2020 in Harrison County.

Craig faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000, according to Ihlenfeld.

1 dead after single-vehicle accident in Upshur County