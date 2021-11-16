Howard James Knight Sr., 84, of Weston, went Home to be with our Lord on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at The Pierpont Center in Fairmont.

He was born in Walkersville on November 30, 1936, a son of the late William Coy Knight and Dessie Virgina Fisher Knight. In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his loving wife, Pam Knight; two children: Marylin Knight Brown and Deon Knight; one brother, Hobert Knight; and one sister, and Beulah Knight.

Howard is survived by two sons: Donnie Knight of Newark, OH, and Howard Knight Jr. and wife, Genelle, of Weston; two daughters: Margie Knight of Newark, OH, and Connie Knight Whaley and husband, Jack, of Newport, OR; five brothers: Delmas Knight of Gulfport, MS., Roy Orville Dennison of Perry, FL., John Barnette, David Barnette, and Jeff Barnett all of Weston; six sisters: Virginia Pearl Armstrong of Richmond, VA., Annamerle Wickliff of Weston, Dessie Vivian Groves and husband, Howard, of Weston, Wilma Jean Baker and husband, Rob, of Richmond VA., Sue Knight of Weston, and Donna Knight of Buckhannon; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Howard was self-employed and successfully operated his own auto body shop, Auto Body Hospital. He was a very talented musician, playing and singing anything from country music to bluegrass. Howard played in various bands such as, Howard Knight and the WV Boys and Howard Knight and the Night Riders. He was grateful to have been able to play and sing with many Grand Ole Opry Stars during his music career. Howard will be truly missed by all his family and friends.

Howard’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

