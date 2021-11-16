Jeffrey Lynn Denham, 65, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Clarksburg on December 10, 1955, a son of the late John and Rosalee Wilson Denham.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lisa Bates Denham, whom he married on May 7, 1983. Also surviving are three daughters, Abigail Angeline and Chad Thomas of Clarksburg, Chelsea Morris and her husband Tyler of Clarksburg, and Erin Smallwood and her husband John of Grant Town; eight grandchildren, Caleb, Aubrey and Brayden Angeline, Noah Thomas, Laney Morris, and Logan, Sylvia and Jackson Smallwood; one sister, Sharon K. Smith and her husband Tony of Clarksburg; and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley Todd, Rose Evelyn Rogers and Frances Denham; and his step-father, Lester Summers.

Mr. Denham was a member of the first graduating class of Liberty High School in 1974 and a United States Air Force veteran. He was owner of Bigfoot Carpets and later retired from Wholesale Carpet Outlet in Fairmont.

Jeff enjoyed hunting and fishing. He never met a stranger, was very kind and loved by many. He was a devoted husband and father and cherished his grandchildren.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Denham will be cremated following the service.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.

A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral home.

