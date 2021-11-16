Jimmie Louis Hinely Jr., 62, of Webster Springs, departed this life Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, after an eight-month battle with cancer. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. When Jim was a boy, his father and grandfather worked in construction, running heavy equipment and their jobs took them to some unusual places. In the Bahamas, Jim attended a Catholic school; in Florida and South Carolina, he learned at an early age how to run the equipment. His family moved from place to place during his school years, so he had lived in Oklahoma, a campground in Colorado and many places in between. After finishing school and a brief stint in the U.S. Army Reserve, Jim settled in South Carolina, getting married and starting a family while owning his own business. He later divorced and moved from place to place, ending up in Braxton County when his son was in school. There, he found work that eventually took him to Webster County, where he was involved in Little League football and baseball, and school-based sports, often coaching, working on ballfields and raising funds to help whichever sport he was involved with at the time. He loved wrestling, baseball and football, which is how he met the love of his life and settled in Webster Springs for the past 22 years. He loved spending time with family, camping, hunting, fishing or going to his grandchildren’s games. Jim was born in Punta Gorta, Florida, on Dec. 21, 1958, to Jimmie L. Hinely Sr. and Jeanne Yvette Carman and was the eldest of nine children. He is preceded in death by his father, five brothers and his mother-in-law. He is survived by this loving wife, Fay Cogar; his mother, Jeanne; son Jimmie III (Trish) of Webster Springs; daughter Crystal (Tommy) Giesel of South Carolina; stepdaughter Angela Quillan of Arkansas; stepsons Aaron Gregory of Alum Creek and Kent (Rita) Gregory of Cowen; and grandchildren Tori, Sydney, Cheyenne, Cody, Levi, A.J., Izzy, Leah, Scott, Adrienne, Carter and Morgan. Also left to mourn his passage are his brother John (Pam) Hinely of Iowa, sisters Jennifer Carpenter of Georgia, Jessica (Mitch) Grant of Florida, father-in-law Lonnie Cogar; don Angel; and many other family and friends. A service to commemorate Jim’s life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, 155 McGraw Ave., in Webster Springs, with visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Dodd & Reed Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Jimmie’s family.

