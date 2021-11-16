John Vincent Zinn, 55, of Grafton formerly of Morgantown passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Grafton City Hospital in Grafton. He was born in Morgantown on October 01, 1966, a son of the late John V. and Melba Pender Zinn. John was known as a jack of all trades, always helping others who were in need. He was a talented mechanic. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing and hunting and he loved his animals. John was a farmer at heart and by trade and loved farming. He was a loving father and grandfather who was known as Pap Pap. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Pamela Freeland of Grafton; two sons Lamar Wilcox and his wife Bethany of Grafton and Travis Holmes and his wife Atina of Grafton; two daughters Saclennda Wilcox and fiancé Joseph Stottlemire of Shinnston and Kendra Green and her husband Brad of Thornton; eight grandchildren Deaven McCoy, Coulten McCoy, James Holmes, Jaelee Green, Amelia Green, Cadence Holmes, Cylas Holmes and Arrian Holmes; his father-in-law and mother-in-law who he thought of as parents Betty and Roger Freeland; a brother-in-law who he thought of as his brother, Rodger Freeland and many special friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son Davard Gross. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. The family would like for all to dress casual with camouflage clothing being the preferred attire. In keeping with his wishes John will be cremated following the funeral service. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.