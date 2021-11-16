Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 16, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing snow in the morning, yesterday afternoon was chilly, with highs in the upper-30s. This morning, a weak disturbance brought snow showers to parts of NCWV, but we won’t see much activity from it. By the afternoon, any leftover snow will be gone, and a high-pressure system will move east of our area. This results in mostly clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will generally be in the low-50s. Tonight, skies will be partly clear, with a few clouds pushing in. We stay dry, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the low-40s, with some warming overnight. Overall, today and tonight will be calm and mild. Tomorrow afternoon will bring much nicer weather, as breezy southerly winds, ahead of a low-pressure system out west, will result in temperatures reaching the upper-60s. Skies will be partly cloudy, so we won’t see as much sunshine compared to today. Overall, it will be a calm, mild afternoon. Then, early-afternoon on Thursday, a cold front pushes in from the west. This cold front brings rain showers throughout the morning and early-afternoon, resulting in a slick afternoon commute at times. We won’t see much rain, about 0.2 to 0.3 inches at most. Barring a slight chance of snow overnight, due to leftover moisture, we should expect a quiet night. After the front leaves, expect much cooler temperatures at the end of the week, with highs in the low-40s on Friday. Over the weekend, temperatures will rise into the low-50s. We’ll see another opportunity rain on Sunday afternoon, with a chance of snow showers and cold temperatures on Monday. In short, expect mild temperatures today and tomorrow, rain on Thursday morning, and cool temperatures and another chance of precipitation over the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy this morning, clearing up by the afternoon, leading to partly sunny skies. Winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the low-50s, much closer to average compared to yesterday. High: 53.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with not many patches of clearing during the latter half of the night. An isolated shower might try to push in, but if we do see a shower, we won’t see much rain (if any at all). Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s. Overall, an average night, with only clouds to interrupt the calm weather. Low: 39.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with plenty of sunshine in the evening hours. Winds will be breezy, coming from the SSW at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s, well above-average for this time of year. Overall, a nice day to head out. High: 71.

Thursday: We start with mostly cloudy skies before rain pushes into NCWV. This rain sticks around for the morning and afternooon hours, so expect slick roads in some areas. Not much rain is expected (about 0.2 to 0.3 inches at most). Winds will be breezy, coming from the WSW at 10-15 mph. Temperatures start out warm, with highs in the upper-50s in the morning, before we drop into the 40s during the afternoon. Overall, expect rain and much cooler temperatures on Thursday. High: 60.

