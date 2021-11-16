Advertisement

Justice: Submit photos for military and first responder recognition trees

Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice invite all West Virginians to honor members of the United States Military and First Responders by submitting photos to be showcased on two recognition trees.
(WAVE 3 News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice invite all West Virginians to honor members of the United States Military and First Responders by submitting photos to be showcased on two recognition trees that will be displayed during the upcoming holiday season.

This year’s recognition trees will be located in the west rotunda of the main Capitol building in Charleston, along with a third tree decorated by Gold Star Mothers and families to honor their loved ones whose lives were sacrificed while serving our country.

“Having these special Christmas trees in our Capitol is just a small way we can show West Virginians serving in uniform including our military and first responders just how much we appreciate them during the holiday season,” First Lady Cathy Justice said.

All photos, along with the submission form and tag, must be received no later than Monday, November 29.

It is encouraged to submit photocopies because submitted photos will not be returned.

Photos may be submitted via email to first.lady@wv.gov or mail to the following address.

ATTN: Katie Morris

West Virginia Governor’s Mansion

1716 Kanawha Boulevard East

Charleston, WV 25305

