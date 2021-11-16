Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 16, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! After a few snow flurries last night, we started the day overcast and nicely cleared out by the afternoon, and temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 50′s. Through this evening well continue to stay dry and mild. Tomorrow high pressure will stay in charge and winds will continue from the southwest bringing our temperatures near 70, well above average for this time of year. On Thursday, we will be starting the day mostly cloudy and will quickly see our weather change as a cold front moves into our area, with rain showers starting anytime after 9 am. Showers will continue into the afternoon, but then in the mountains, the rain will switch over to a wintry mix or snow. Rain accumulations will be around ¼-1/2″ while snow is likely to be low too, anywhere from a trace to 1″. The cold front usher in colder air and by Saturday morning, we’re back down to the mid 20′s. The weekend is looking cool and gray, but dry. The next chance of rain will be on Monday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low 39

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds and warm: High 70

Thursday: Rain showers: High 61

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 42

