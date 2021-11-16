Madelyn Mae (Morris) Parker, 90, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at WVU Campus Fairmont Regional. She was born March 15, 1931, in Grant Town, WV; the daughter of the late Russell Morris and Phydellas Mae (Riggs) Morris. Madelyn was a 1948 graduate of Fairview High School. Shewas a homemaker and a seamstress. Madelyn was a member of the Barrackville United Methodist Church, where she was involved in the Quilters Club. She also was a member of the Ballah Methodist Church in Grant Town. Madelyn is survived by her two sons, Thomas Robin Parker and his wife, Susan of Monongah, and Michael Lynn Parker and his companion, Renee Riggs of Farmington; her three daughters, Donna Mae Vilar and her husband, Jon of Barrackville, Nancy Lea Parker of Fairmont, and Ginger Wilson and her husband, Bob of Plum Run; her five grandchildren, Tracie McKinney, Eric Vilar, Josh Wilson, Jared Wilson, and Evan Wilson; her three great grandchildren; her three brothers, Willis “Bud” Morris and his wife, Kitty of Dallas TX, James R. Morris and his wife, Nancy of Warren, OH, and Kenneth Wayne Morris of Warren, OH; her four sisters, Martha Jean Black and her husband, Bruce of The Villages, FL, Phydellas “Till” Muir of Maryland, Phyllis Bell of Warren, OH, and Lenora Sue Rudd and her husband, Dale of Mico, TX; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Madelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gene Parker who died on November 7, 2011. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Stephanie Bennett, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.