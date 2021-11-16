Man arrested on stabbing charges in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another person in Harrison County.

Nathan Balf, 20, of Monessen, Pennsylvania, was arrested for stabbing another person during a family dinner in April, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say that the man was stabbed in the stomach after an altercation and was found laying on the ground when they arrived.

The criminal complaint says the victim was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Balf is being charged with malicious assault.

