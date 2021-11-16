Mary Contento Minard, 90, of Clarksburg passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at her residence.

She was born in Lumberport on August 23, 1931, daughter of the late Angelo and Antonetta Allegretto Contento.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joseph Michael Minard, whom she married on February 15, 1969.

Surviving are two sons, Michael Minard and his wife Mary of Morgantown and Samuel Minard and his wife Christine of Charleston; four daughters, Michele Minard of Buckhannon, Marisa Minard Veltri of Clarksburg, Marcia Black and her husband Davin of Pittsburgh and Maria Yoakum and her husband Kenneth of Charleston; 15 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and Vito Contento; and one grandchild.

Mrs. Minard was a graduate of Victory High School and a 1953 graduate of St. Mary’s School of Nursing. Mary was a nurse for 50 years, having been a Nurse Anesthetist, and following retirement an emergency room nurse at United Hospital Center. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the St. Mary’s School of Nursing Alumni.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Casey Mahone as Celebrant. Entombment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the Family at www.amoscarvelli.com.

A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

