Remains backing up at WV medical examiner’s office

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The remains of nearly 250 are sitting in the office of the West Virginia’s medical examiner because they do not have the authority to release them.

According to a recent audit, the legislative post audit subcommittee found some remains date back as far as the 1970s.

Some are stored in freezers, while other have been cremated.

The audit says they cannot move the remains until an active kin says they can release them.

The examiner’s office has the following recommendations to the state legislature:

Amend code to authorize the DHHR to establish methods for the disposition of unidentified and unclaimed remains

Review and update the code of state rules

Develop policies and standards for the retention of decedent remains

They say that even if the changes are made, families will still be able to claim their relative’s remains in the future

