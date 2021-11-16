Resident unhappy with how quickly Westover City Council meeting ended

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the community were unhappy with how quickly the Westover City Council meeting ended.

With very few items on the council’s agenda, the meeting was not a long one.

There was a handful of reports from city officials. There was also a potential business proposal to be discussed at the next meeting.

However, the items that were at hand passed with little to no discussion.

One resident stood up and asked the council why there wasn’t any explanation for the items they voted on.

“So when do you people discuss these things? On the telephone? Because they are not doing it here in council. That’s fine too soon,” he said.

After his comment, the meeting adjourned with no public answer to the man’s question.

