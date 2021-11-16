Sierra Kotchman breaks FSU’s all-time scoring record
Kotchman set new record during Winston-Salem State matchup
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sierra Kotchman is the new FSU record holder for total career points.
In the first half of the team’s battle with Winston-Salem State, Kotchman broke the previous record set by Kaitlyn Snyder of 2,056 points.
Kotchman had a game high 21-points.
The Falcons are back on the court this Thursday at California Univ. (PA).
