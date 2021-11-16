Advertisement

West Virginia man sentenced in fatal shooting of athlete

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to the maximum 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a high school student.
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for all but the most serious crimes.(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to the maximum 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a high school student.

Jeriamyah Fortner, 20, of Beckley, was sentenced in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Monday for his guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Dewayne Marquette Richardson Jr., news outlets reported.

Richardson, a basketball player at Woodrow Wilson High School, was shot once in the chest in May.

Beckley police had said investigators determined that Fortner had an AR-15 rifle and was handling it recklessly when he inadvertently shot Richardson.

