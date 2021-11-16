West Virginia sheriff accused of misconduct is retiring

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A county sheriff in West Virginia who was being investigated for allegations of inappropriate behavior and a hostile work environment is retiring.

Steve Stephens submitted a brief resignation letter to the Wood County Commission on Monday, the News and Sentinel reported. The three commissioners unanimously voted to accept it.

“Gentlemen: Effective 12/1/21, I hereby retire from my position as Sheriff of Wood County. Respectively, Sheriff Steve Stephens,” the letter said.

Former Sgt. Della D. Matheny filed a lawsuit against the sheriff on Oct. 22. She said his behavior, which included derogatory comments about her weight and appearance, eventually led her to quit in July. The suit also accuses Stephens of inappropriately touching a female deputy, who filed a formal complaint in March 2020.

The Wood County Deputy Sheriff’s Association told the commission that it took a unanimous vote of no confidence in Stephens’ leadership earlier last month.

A Charleston law firm started investigating last week to determine whether the allegations warranted removal proceedings in court for the sheriff, according to the newspaper.

Attorney R. Booth Goodwin II told Commission President Blair Couch in a letter Sunday that Stephens met with him and members of his team. The sheriff agreed to resign after the meeting, and the firm is suspending its investigation.

Couch said the sheriff’s retirement “closes a chapter on the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and opens a new one.”

The commission will discuss the criteria for choosing a replacement sheriff at its Thursday meeting. The appointment would last until the next regular election in the spring.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.