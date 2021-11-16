Westover PD needs help identifying people possibly linked to crime
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is asking for help in identifying three people possibly linked to a crime.
The trio consists of a man last seen wearing a camouflage hat and hoodie, a man wearing a black hoodie and black Adidas hat, and a woman wearing a plaid green jacket.
Photos of the three people from Westover Police Department’s Facebook page can be seen below.
If you have any information, please contact the Westover Police on Facebook via Facebook Messenger or call them at 304-296-6576.
You can view their Facebook post here.
