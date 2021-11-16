Winning is the expectation for Bridgeport football

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport football team is well versed to success in the postseason.

The Indians have made it to the state quarterfinals for the last 15 years, and with their 34-7 win over Morgantown during the first round, this season was no exception.

Bridgeport will be challenged Jefferson’s offense, the Cougars have a quarterback with a big arm, and run a spread offense.

The last time the two teams met was in 1991 where Bridgeport took the win 21-14. At 10-1, Jefferson is currently experiencing one of their most successful seasons in school history.

Bridgeport will host the Cougars this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The winner will advance to the state semifinals.

