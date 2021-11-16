WVU football embarks on the season’s final home game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU will host Texas this Saturday for the Mountaineers’ final home game of the season.

As Neal Brown says, it’s not an effort issue with this team, it has been the lack of detail, fundamentals, and quality football that has been executed on game days.

This Saturday is the True Blue game; the Mountaineer seniors will be honored and members from the 2012 Orange Bowl Team will be in attendance.

In terms of injury updates, Garrett Greene has returned to practice as of Monday after being out all last week.

