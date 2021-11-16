Advertisement

WVU launches group licensing for student-athletes

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing agreement for the university’s student-athletes covering all the Mountaineers’ 18 varsity sports.

This partnership creates new opportunities for West Virginia’s student-athletes to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) using the school’s official trademarks and logos.

“The Mountaineers are looking forward to our partnership with The Brandr Group because not only is it beneficial to our student-athletes, but also to our fans,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “Supporting our student-athletes in Name, Image and Likeness is important to us, and this partnership will enable the strength of the West Virginia brand to explore and create new opportunities for our student-athletes and our fans. Being able to purchase branded, licensed merchandise to cheer on their favorite Mountaineer is a win for everyone.”

The partnership with The Brandr Group allows for the collective use of student-athletes’ NIL in licensing and marketing programs, co-branded with the Mountaineers’ logos and marks.

Student-athletes will have the option to voluntarily join a group licensing program.

TBG will facilitate group licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes.

“Group licensing promises to usher in new, lucrative opportunities for all student-athletes, and we’re pleased to be collaborating with West Virginia in crafting a comprehensive program that will empower their student-athletes,” said Wesley Haynes, TBG CEO. “Through this new agreement, Mountaineer student-athletes will be able to benefit from their NIL through co-branded opportunities across West Virginia’s merchandising and sponsorship portfolio. This will open up new doors for them to financially benefit from their NIL, while also creating new avenues for engagement for the school’s passionate fan base.”

TBG will manage and administer the program as well as develop licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes.

