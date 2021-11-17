Advertisement

Deadly fire ruled homicide, reward offered for information

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — The death of a man in a West Virginia house fire has been classified as a homicide, officials said.

Firefighters who responded to the blaze last December in Raleigh County found the body of homeowner Richard Rice Jr. inside the residence, news outlets reported, citing a statement Tuesday from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded and determined Rice died as a result of a homicide, the statement said. The agencies are working together to investigate.

The sheriff’s office said it is seeking help from the public and offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.

