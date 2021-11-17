BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Edwin Ray Jordan, 87 of Hookstown (Hanover Twp.) passed Friday evening November 12, 2021. Born April 12, 1934 in Replete W.V., he was a son of the late Ora Edwin and Myrtle (Fisher) Jordan. A veteran of the US Army he had worked as a farmer, was a member of the Hookstown American Legion Post# 952, a charter member of the Hanover VFD and enjoyed life on the farm. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years Pearl (Brown) Jordan on September 19, 2020, three brothers Hale, Jesse and Leon Jordan and two sisters Nina Springer and Wilda Roby.Surviving are his children and spouses Charlotte (John) Miller, Kim Curtis and Jayson Jordan all of Hookstown, a son in law Mike Curtis of McDonald, three sisters Madeline Gomez of Fl., Maxine Watkins of Oh., and Sue Carpenter of Oh. Grandfather of Amanda, John and Michelle, great grandfather of 5 and step great grandfather of 1, Dalton, John Henry, Eva Grace, Lee Edwin, Caroline Rae and Bethany, great great grandfather of Arya.Family and friends are welcome to call at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME 447 Pine St. Hookstown, Pa. 15050 on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6 until the time of service at 8pm.Funeral service will be 11 AM, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Cosner officiating. Burial will follow at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Replete. Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jordan family.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.