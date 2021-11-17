Advertisement

Fairmont Senior’s Emily Starn to play at Fairmont State

Starn makes Falcon Basketball official
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emily Starn took pen to paper this evening on her commitment to play at Fairmont State.

The Polar Bears senior was a part of last years Class AA State Runner-up team and feels her coaches and the team as a whole have been the most pivotal in her development as an athlete.

Starn intends to study nursing at FSU. After growing up watching the Falcons on the court, she knew this is where she belonged.

