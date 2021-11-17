FSU’s Fall Commencement happening Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University will be holding its fall commencement for all five of its colleges this Saturday, November 20.

Students will be honored during two separate Ceremonies that will take place in the Feaster Center on campus.

The College of Liberal Arts and College of Business & Aviation will have their ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The College of Nursing, College of Education, Health & Human Performance, College of Science and Technology, and Regents Bachelor of Arts will have their ceremony at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Each graduate participating will receive four guest tickets.

All guests in attendance must have a ticket and follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask.

Traffic will also be re-routed on Saturday, allowing vehicles to enter campus only from the Squibb Wilson Boulevard entrance to ensure smooth traffic patterns.

