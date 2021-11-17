Advertisement

Harrison County man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge Tuesday.

Randy McKinley, 57, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography,” according a press release from United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

McKinley allegedly had child pornography with children under the age of 12 in October 2020 in Harrison County.

McKinley faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

