BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - James “Jimmy” Morrison,79, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Guardian Healthcare in Fairmont. He was born in Smithtown on March 11, 1942, a son of the late Edwin and Hester Keaton Morrison. He was a faithful member of Mt. Harmony Community Church and often attended Fairmont Meadowdale Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed taking care of his cats. Jimmy was a people person who never knew a stranger and had many great friends. He is survived by his sister Frances A. Baker and her husband Nelson of Grandville; one brother Russell Morrison of Fairmont; nephews Robert Baker and his wife Beth of North Carolina, Greg Baker and his wife JoEllen of Kearneysville, Clay Baker of New York, Eddie Musgrave and his wife Vickie of Fairmont, Barry Morrison and his wife Mindy of Fairmont and P.J. Morrison; niece and caregiver Patricia “Patty” Williams of Fairmont; niece Ellen Musgrave and her companion Jeff Fawcett of New Cumberland and several great and great great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Josie Musgrave; one brother Paul Morrison and one great great nephew Gage Smith. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Monday from 1 – 8 p.m. Friends may call at Mt. Harmony Community Church on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A service will be held at the church on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Cheryl White and Pastor Tim Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

