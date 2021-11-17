Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 17, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday brought highs in the seasonable 50s and sunny skies, as a high-pressure system moved south of us. This same high-pressure system, plus a low-pressure system out west, will allow more warm air to flow in. As a result, this afternoon will be partly sunny, so expect plenty of sunshine. Breezy southerly winds, of 10-15 mph, will cause temperatures to rise into the upper-60s, well above-average for this time of year. By tonight, clouds build in ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. Winds will be light, and we’ll still be in the 50s. Overall, expect a warm, nice day. By about 10 AM tomorrow, the cold front pushes in, causing temperatures to drop from the 50s to the upper-40s by the afternoon. Rain will also push in during that time, with rain showers sticking around until 7 PM. These showers won’t produce much, about 0.2 to 0.3 inches at most, but it does lead to slick spots on some roads. In the evening hours, we might see snow in the mountains, although expect only between trace amounts to 1″ at most. The system leaves by late-evening, allowing temperatures to drop into the low-30s. By Friday, skies will be mostly cloudy, and because of a cooler air mass behind the front, temperatures will be much cooler. Over the weekend, we start out with partly sunny skies, highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Then Sunday evening into Monday, a cold front brings rain showers into NCWV, with a few snow showers possible on Monday. In short, after today, expect rain on Thursday and much cooler, more seasonable temperatures over the weekend.

Today: Skies will be partly sunny, so expect plenty of sunshine today. Winds will be breezy, coming from the SSW at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s, well above-average for this time of year (by at least 15 degrees). Overall, a nice day to head out. High: 72.

Tonight: We stay dry tonight, with mostly cloudy skies, thanks to a system from out west. Winds will still be breezy and coming from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, expect a cloudy, mild night. Low: 57.

Thursday: Temperatures will generally be in the upper-50s to low-60s until the early-afternoon, when the cold front moves in and causes temperatures to drop. Skies start out mostly cloudy, with rain pushing in after 10 AM. Expect rain to stick around until at least 5 to 6 PM, leading to a slick afternoon commute. We won’t see much rain, though, with about 0.2 to 0.4 inches of rain at most. We might see a few snow showers in the mountains, but we won’t see much (about trace amounts to 1″ at most). Overall, a dreary day. High: 62.

Friday: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with only a few clouds in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be well below-average, in the low-40s. Overall, expect a chilly, but otherwise nice, afternoon. High: 42.

