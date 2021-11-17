Advertisement

Kenneth “Duke” D’Anselmi

Kenneth “Duke” D’Anselmi
Kenneth “Duke” D’Anselmi(Picasa | Kenneth “Duke” D’Anselmi)
By Master Control
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kenneth “Duke” D’Anselmi, 77 of Clarksburg passed away peacefully at home following a sudden illness on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.Duke, as he was affectionately known, was born in Clarksburg on August 19, 1944, a son of the late Sam and Minnie Nery D’Anselmi. He was also preceded in death by his life-long companion of 42 years, Wanda Ellen Conley; two sisters, Lucille D’Anselmi Lopez and Carolyn D’Anselmi Corely; three brothers, Karl, Dave and Lawrence D’Anselmi; and several nieces and nephews.Surviving is his brother, Harry “Bud” D’Anselmi and his wife LeLeua of Sun Valley; three step-children, Ginger Conley and John Alan Conley, both of Clarksburg and Lisa A. Losh of Salem; and several nieces and nephews.Duke was a United States Army Veteran having served as a crane operator in Germany.  He worked at Pittsburgh Plate Glass until it’s closing in 1974 and also as a truck driver for Bell Mining.  Duke was the co-owner of D & D Recycling for over 20 years.In keeping with his wishes there will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amocarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.
Local ice cream staple closes after 24 years
Following the opening in Morgantown on November 12, another medical cannabis dispensary has...
Another medical cannabis dispensary opens in our area
Meadowbrook Mall crash
VIDEO: Serious crash near Meadowbrook Mall
Wood County Sheriff
West Virginia sheriff accused of misconduct is retiring
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

Virginia Hyde Jones
Virginia Hyde Jones
Edwin Ray Jordan
Edwin Ray Jordan
James “Jimmy” Morrison
James “Jimmy” Morrison
John Vincent Zinn
John Vincent Zinn