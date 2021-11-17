BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kenneth “Duke” D’Anselmi, 77 of Clarksburg passed away peacefully at home following a sudden illness on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.Duke, as he was affectionately known, was born in Clarksburg on August 19, 1944, a son of the late Sam and Minnie Nery D’Anselmi. He was also preceded in death by his life-long companion of 42 years, Wanda Ellen Conley; two sisters, Lucille D’Anselmi Lopez and Carolyn D’Anselmi Corely; three brothers, Karl, Dave and Lawrence D’Anselmi; and several nieces and nephews.Surviving is his brother, Harry “Bud” D’Anselmi and his wife LeLeua of Sun Valley; three step-children, Ginger Conley and John Alan Conley, both of Clarksburg and Lisa A. Losh of Salem; and several nieces and nephews.Duke was a United States Army Veteran having served as a crane operator in Germany. He worked at Pittsburgh Plate Glass until it’s closing in 1974 and also as a truck driver for Bell Mining. Duke was the co-owner of D & D Recycling for over 20 years.In keeping with his wishes there will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amocarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

