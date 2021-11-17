Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 17, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! What a gorgeous day it has turned out to be. We started the day chilly with temperatures early this morning in the mid 30′s, with clouds. But late morning, those clouds began to part and that helped to bring our highs up to the upper 60′s here in Clarksburg. But for our viewers down to the southwest counties, those highs got up to the lower 70′s. This early afternoon we also have some gusty winds but those began to subside toward sunset, but will be back later tonight, and up till we see that frontal boundary we’ve been watching, move through tomorrow midday. Overnight we’ll see an increase in clouds and some spotty showers, then later in the morning, the cold front will begin pushing through our area, and with it we’ll see plenty of showers. Accumulation totals are not expected to exceed more than 1/2″. There is also a bit of frozen precipitation expected for the mountains, but that will be very light as well. As we start the weekend, we’ll brighten up nicely on Friday, but temperatures will be cooler than average. Clouds will begin to increase Saturday and Sunday morning, then for the end of the weekend, we’ll be looking for our next storm to move through with showers into Monday, then cold air behind the front will change any precipitation to snow.

A quick look ahead for planning, the Thanksgiving Holiday is not looking too bad. Wednesday: Partly Cloudy with a high of 47F, Thanksgiving day will Mostly Cloudy at 49F, and then on Black Friday clouds increase to showers in the PM with a high of 44F.

Tonight: Increasing clouds: Low 55

Thursday: Showers: High 60

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 42

Saturday: Cloudy: High 52

