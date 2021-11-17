Advertisement

Lewis County Schools extend mask mandate

Lewis County Schools announced that the mask mandate will be extended.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County Schools announced that the mask mandate will be extended.

The Board of Education voted to extend the mask mandate until January 10.

This comes after the December 1 extension that the BoE voted on three weeks ago.

This comes despite Lewis county currently being green on the DHHR county alert map.

