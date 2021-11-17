Lewis County Schools extend mask mandate
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County Schools announced that the mask mandate will be extended.
The Board of Education voted to extend the mask mandate until January 10.
This comes after the December 1 extension that the BoE voted on three weeks ago.
This comes despite Lewis county currently being green on the DHHR county alert map.
