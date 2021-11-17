Mildred “Milly” Lucht Haller, 97, of Weston, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew.

Mildred was born in Cleveland, OH, on March 27, 1924, a daughter of the late Herman and Ida Moss Lucht. On August 21, 1948, she married John Randolph Haller at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cleveland, OH. He preceded her in death on February 21, 2012. In addition to her husband and parents, Mildred was preceded in death by one sister, Edna Lucht; two brothers, Robert Lucht and Wilbert Lucht; and by one grandchild, Isaac Benjamin Haller. Other special friends that preceded Mildred include: Pearl Borchert, Jean White, Betty Harris, Maxine Wickland, Betty Root, Minter Ralston, Kenny Simpson, and childhood chums “the happy go luckies.”

Mildred is survived by three sons: John R. Haller Jr. and wife, Rebecca, of Gaithersburg, MD, Thomas E. Haller and husband, William Wallace, of Washington, DC, and Charles F. Haller and wife, Sharon, of Loudon, TN; five grandchildren: Emily Smith and husband, Joel, Charles Haller II and wife, Morgan, Amanda Murphy and husband, Ian, Jennifer Bremerkamp and husband, Derek, and William Haller; two step-grandchildren: Charles Sillery and wife, Cortney, and Richard Sillery and wife, Dominika; eight great-grandchildren: Addison and Hayden Smith, Maximus Haller, Ian Murphy Jr., Amelia Bremerkamp, Sloan Sillery, Charlotte Sillery, and Jack Sillery. She is also survived by close family friends: Alice and Rusty Simpson and Joan Riffle; long-time personal friends: Betty Heavner, Karen Ralston, and Eleanor Kafer; and several nieces and nephews.

Mildred earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Ohio University in Athens, OH, where she was active in the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. After she and John moved to West Virginia, Mildred taught business machine classes in Morgantown and worked in the business office at Weston State Hospital. She was an active community volunteer supporting the Weston Business and Professional Women’s Club, the Theresa Snaith Auxiliary to Stonewall Jackson Hospital, and the Women’s Circle (Group III) at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Weston, where she taught Sunday School and Summer Bible School for many years. Mildred was an active “Scout mom” for many years as her sons advanced from Cub Scouts to the Eagle Scout rank.

Proficient in needlework, Mildred enjoyed cross-stitch, counter cross-stitch, and needlepoint. She loved to golf, play bridge, garden, and travel. Mildred’s favorite memories included trips in a helicopter in the 1940′s and a hot-air balloon in the 1980′s. She enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach with her children and grandchildren and international travel with John. In later years as her health declined, Mildred was assisted by special helpers: Alice Simpson, Pam Smith, and Vicki Taylor Goldsmith (who recently passed away). She appreciated the support and camaraderie of nurses, administrators, aides, and neighbors at Crestview Manor Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care in Jane Lew.

Mildred’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Memorial Reception will be held on March 26, 2022, to coincide with what would have been Mildred’s 98th birthday weekend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Matthew United Methodist Church of Weston as a directed gift in honor of Mildred Haller.

