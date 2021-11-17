Morgantown’s Lea Hatcher is Happy Valley bound

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown’s Lea Hatcher officially signed with Penn State Cross Country Track & Field.

Hatcher has racked up quite the list of accomplishments while at Morgantown: landing in the top three each of the last four years at the State Cross Country meet, winning the title her sophomore year, being a part of the three-time and reigning girls cross country Class AAA State Champion team, was named Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019 and being one of the first two girls ever invited to Nike Nationals.

The Penn State recruit is excited for the new experiences and traveling she will get to do with her new team.

