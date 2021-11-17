Advertisement

Morgantown’s Lea Hatcher is Happy Valley bound

Hatcher signed to Penn State XC and Track & Field
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown’s Lea Hatcher officially signed with Penn State Cross Country Track & Field.

Hatcher has racked up quite the list of accomplishments while at Morgantown: landing in the top three each of the last four years at the State Cross Country meet, winning the title her sophomore year, being a part of the three-time and reigning girls cross country Class AAA State Champion team, was named Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019 and being one of the first two girls ever invited to Nike Nationals.

The Penn State recruit is excited for the new experiences and traveling she will get to do with her new team.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.
Local ice cream staple closes after 24 years
Following the opening in Morgantown on November 12, another medical cannabis dispensary has...
Another medical cannabis dispensary opens in our area
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Westover Police needs help ID'ing 3 people
Westover PD needs help identifying people possibly linked to crime
1 dead after single-vehicle accident in Upshur County

Latest News

Emily Starn signs with Fairmont State Basketball
Fairmont Senior’s Emily Starn to play at Fairmont State
WVU beat SFU 86-33
WVU women’s basketball stomps SFU 86-33
WVU to host Texas this Saturday at noon
WVU football embarks on the season’s final home game
Alyssa Hill
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Philip Barbour’s Alyssa Hill