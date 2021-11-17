Advertisement

No. 6 North Marion on the hunt for a win over No. 14 Bluefield

Huskies experiencing best record in decades
No. 6 North Marion to host No. 14 Bluefield preview
No. 6 North Marion to host No. 14 Bluefield preview(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:55 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion football has come from behind this fall and proven themselves to be a team that won’t be messed with.

The Huskies look to stop the Beavers run game earlier, and establish their own right off the bat to put themselves in the best position for success. Bluefield has some speed on the outside, but with the momentum and confidence the Huskies have, they are up for any battle.

The team ended the regular season 7-2, with only one true loss, the other being a forfeit due to Covid-19.

No. 6 North Marion will host No. 14 Bluefield in the state quarterfinals this Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.
Local ice cream staple closes after 24 years
Following the opening in Morgantown on November 12, another medical cannabis dispensary has...
Another medical cannabis dispensary opens in our area
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Westover Police needs help ID'ing 3 people
Westover PD needs help identifying people possibly linked to crime
1 dead after single-vehicle accident in Upshur County

Latest News

Emily Starn signs with Fairmont State Basketball
Fairmont Senior’s Emily Starn to play at Fairmont State
Lea Hatcher signs to PSU XC and Track & Field
Morgantown’s Lea Hatcher is Happy Valley bound
WVU beat SFU 86-33
WVU women’s basketball stomps SFU 86-33
WVU to host Texas this Saturday at noon
WVU football embarks on the season’s final home game