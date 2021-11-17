No. 6 North Marion on the hunt for a win over No. 14 Bluefield

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion football has come from behind this fall and proven themselves to be a team that won’t be messed with.

The Huskies look to stop the Beavers run game earlier, and establish their own right off the bat to put themselves in the best position for success. Bluefield has some speed on the outside, but with the momentum and confidence the Huskies have, they are up for any battle.

The team ended the regular season 7-2, with only one true loss, the other being a forfeit due to Covid-19.

No. 6 North Marion will host No. 14 Bluefield in the state quarterfinals this Fri. 7:30 p.m.

