One of West Virginia’s first three charter schools to open in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -The West Virginia Professional Charter Board approved the first three charter schools in the state and one was in Morgantown.

West Virginia Academy’s initial charter application was denied by the Monongalia County Board of Education in 2020. However, with the charter board’s approval, they planned to open fall of 2022.

President of the Board of Governors at the academy, Dr. John Treu said this would be a free alternative to public school.

Treu explained the main difference between a public school and a charter school was leadership. Charter schools were run by a governing board instead of the Board of Education.

“The governing board has to meet certain criteria. You have to have an expert in the law, an expert in finance and you have to have some accounting background on your governing board,” he said.

Treu added charter schools were not required to hire certified teachers. This allowed for what he said could be a more individualized learning experience for their students.

However, West Virginia Academy planned to only hire certified teachers or someone working to get certified.

Treu also said they do plan to offer extracurricular activities based on the interest of students.

The school was holding its pre-registration through December for students going into pre-school through 9th grade.

We reached out to the Superintendent of Monongalia County Schools, Dr. Eddie Campbell regarding the approval of the new charter school and received no response.

