Overdose deaths top 100,000 for the first time

New data from the CDC suggests the drug epidemic has reached its deadliest height.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New data from the CDC suggests the drug epidemic has reached its deadliest height.

According to a new report by the CDC, overdose deaths topped 100,000 annually for the first time.

Researchers say the new record is being driven by opioid abuse.

The report found overdose deaths jumped 28.5% from last year.

Experts say the pandemic is a key factor to rising overdose death tolls.

