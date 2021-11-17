VIDEO: Serious crash near Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a serious crash near Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport.

The crash happened around noon Wednesday on Meadowbrook Mall Rd.

It’s unclear at this time how many vehicles are involved, but emergency responders said at least one vehicle rolled over.

It’s also unclear how many people may have been injured or the extent of any injuries.

A 5 News reporter on scene saw one person being loaded onto a stretcher by paramedics.

Lanes leading up to the mall were still blocked as of 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.