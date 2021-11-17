Advertisement

VIDEO: Serious crash near Meadowbrook Mall

Emergency crews responded to a serious crash near Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a serious crash near Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport.

The crash happened around noon Wednesday on Meadowbrook Mall Rd.

It’s unclear at this time how many vehicles are involved, but emergency responders said at least one vehicle rolled over.

It’s also unclear how many people may have been injured or the extent of any injuries.

A 5 News reporter on scene saw one person being loaded onto a stretcher by paramedics.

Lanes leading up to the mall were still blocked as of 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.
Local ice cream staple closes after 24 years
Following the opening in Morgantown on November 12, another medical cannabis dispensary has...
Another medical cannabis dispensary opens in our area
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Westover Police needs help ID'ing 3 people
Westover PD needs help identifying people possibly linked to crime
Wood County Sheriff
West Virginia sheriff accused of misconduct is retiring

Latest News

Meadowbrook Mall crash
Meadowbrook Mall crash
AG Morrisey, coalition win lawsuit protecting authority to lower citizens’ taxes
AG Morrisey, coalition win lawsuit protecting authority to lower citizens’ taxes
Harrison County man pleads guilty to child pornography charge
United Way Logo
United Way Wednesday, November 17 - Winter Shelter