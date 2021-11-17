Sondra “Sonnie” Lee Rogers Poleway, 63, of Weston passed away on November 14, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.

Sonnie was born in Weston on January 24, 1958, a daughter of William Rogers and the late Alicia Cooper Rogers.

She is survived by her father, William Rogers; one son, Brian Poleway; three sisters: Cindy Van Dike, Susie Rogers, and Beverly “Boo” Rogers; one brother, Bill Rogers; and several nephews and nieces.

She graduated from Lewis County High School in 1976. After graduation, Sonnie attended West Virginia University where she received her Bachelors Degree in Education in 1980. Sonnie taught for the Monongalia Board of Education for a few years before returning to Weston to help her father, William open the Quality Inn. She ran the hotel for 30 years. Sonnie’s favorite pastime was shopping. Her loving and giving heart will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite charity in Sonnie’s name.

Family and friends will gather for visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11am - 1pm on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Catholic Rights will follow at 1pm in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Father Douglas A. Ondeck officiating. Following services, Sondra “Sonnie” Lee Rogers Poleway’s request for cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s on-site crematory.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Sondra “Sonnie” Lee Rogers Poleway. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

