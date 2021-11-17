Advertisement

Starbucks gives out free reusable red cups Thursday

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.
Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.(Starbucks via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks red season continues with free limited-edition reusable cups.

The coffee chain is giving out the limited-edition red cups Thursday, Nov. 18, while supplies last.

Customers just have to order a holiday or fall drink, like a pumpkin spice latte, peppermint mocha or a chestnut praline latte.

In a nod to Starbucks’ 50th anniversary, the cup is made with 50% recycled material.

This is the fourth annual “Red Cup Day” giveaway.

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cups.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.
Local ice cream staple closes after 24 years
Following the opening in Morgantown on November 12, another medical cannabis dispensary has...
Another medical cannabis dispensary opens in our area
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Westover Police needs help ID'ing 3 people
Westover PD needs help identifying people possibly linked to crime
Wood County Sheriff
West Virginia sheriff accused of misconduct is retiring

Latest News

Unemployment graphic.
West Virginia unemployment rate drops to 4.3% in October
The CDC has confirmed a case of monkeypox in Maryland from a person who recently returned to...
CDC: Moneypox reported in Maryland
Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like...
Researchers suggest future flu pandemic could be worse than COVID-19
Deadly fire ruled homicide, reward offered for information
Prosecutors sought to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot