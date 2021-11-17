Advertisement

United Way Wednesday, November 17 - Winter Shelter

By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new program was kickstarted to help unsheltered people in Clarksburg stay safe during the wintertime.

The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties teamed up with the First United Methodist Church, in Clarksburg, and the Change Initiative to create a winter shelter, so that people can have a place to go to during the wintertime. The shelter was expected to last from December until the end of March.

Brad Riffee said the shelter would likely hold between 30 to 35 people. The shelter was intended to be a housing-first shelter.

“We will be focused on getting these individuals connected to housing” he said, “and beginning to look at solutions to solve their unsheltered status.”

He explained that the project was in response to the fact that Harrison County did not have an active winter shelter.

“So this is just a wonderful way for us to not only make sure the people are warm and have a safe place to stay,” he explained, “but at the same time, connect them to the housing options that are going to better their lives, and other resources as well.”

Those who wanted to help out, such as finding a place to donate clothes for the winter shelter program, or who wanted to volunteer, could call 304-624-6337 or visit the website.

