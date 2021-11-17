BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Virginia Hyde Jones, 83, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 in the United Hospital Center.She was born in Dola, WV on October 9, 1938, a daughter of the late Bert and Pearl Norris Hyde.She was married to Elvin V. Jones on August 18, 1956, who preceded her in death in November, 1983.She was preceded in death by her loving companion, Eddie Freshour on October 16, 2021.She is survived by three children, Randy Jones of Irwin, PA, David Jones of Clarksburg, and Tammy Jones Koerber and her husband Mitchell of Mineral Wells; 9 grandchildren, Stephanie Harrison, Drew Jones and his wife Sara, Chase Lantz and his wife Blaine, Jason Ray Jones, Jonathan Jones, Justin Jones, MacKenzi Midkiff and her fiancé David Gaydosz, Ryan Midkiff and Cord Midkiff; several great grandchildren; one niece, Terri Thompson and her husband Charlie; and Eddie’s daughter, April Freshour O’Dell.Virginia was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having also been preceded in death by one brother, Dale Hyde; and one sister, Wilma Talerico.She was a 1956 graduate of Victory High School and was a Microfilm Lab Tech in Cleveland, Home Health and also Renaissance Home Health in Salem. Virginia was a member of Summit Park Baptist Church and attended United Methodist Temple. She was also a member of Chapter No 409 Women of the Moose Clarksburg, Ladies Auxiliary Clarksburg Aerie No. 2353 Fraternal Order of Eagles and a member of the Ladies of the Elks.Virginia enjoyed going to McDonald’s to meet her many good friends.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where a celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 am. Interment will be in the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery.Family and friends will continue to celebrate Virginia’s life at the Clarksburg Country Club following the interment.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

